Cleveland County confirmed coronavirus cases jumps to nine

  • Updated
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Nine positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cleveland County — up from four confirmed yesterday. 

There are now a total of 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, up from 29 yesterday, with the most confirmed in Oklahoma County at 18, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thirteen counties in Oklahoma have confirmed cases of the coronavirus: Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Tulsa and Washington counties, according to OSDH. 

OU announced yesterday that it would be moving classes online for the remainder of the semester in an effort to slow the spread, and the campus was also closed this week after the university announced that a community member had been diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled. Many Norman businesses are also closing this week after an emergency declaration from Mayor Breea Clark required that many types of businesses close their storefronts to patrons with the exception of services such as drive-thru, takeout and delivery.

According to the World Health Organization, people can avoid the disease through hand-washing, social distancing, keeping hands away from the face, practicing respiratory hygiene and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms — including fever, cough and difficulty breathing — arise.

Illness due to the coronavirus is generally mild, especially for children and young adults, according to the WHO. But about 1 in every 5 people who catch it need hospital care, and older people are at increased risk to experience serious illness.

This story was updated at 12:40 p.m. March 19 to reflect a change in data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health because of a change in a reported address, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Cleveland County to nine, with no cases in Stephens County. 

