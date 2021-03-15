City of Norman to offer rental funds to those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Norman announced it would offer rental assistance to those who have suffered a “significant loss or lapse of earned income” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the press release, approved renters can receive up to three months of paid rent. Those qualified for funds must have income 80 percent or below the Median Family Income for Norman. Per Data USA, the median household income of Norman is $56,229
The City of Norman is being helped by the Community Development Block Grant — a program that provides grants to cities to help urban communities — as well as funding from the CARES Act, to help Norman residents pay rent.
According to a city press release, registration must be approved through an emailing CDBG.Rent@Normanok.gov after going through the provided forms in the release.
A chart of incomes that are able to be approved is included as well. The chart states that the following households are eligible for the funds: one person making $41,650 or less, two people making $47,600 or less, three people making $53,550 or less, four people making $59,500 or less, five people making $64,300 or less, six people making $69,050 or less, seven people making $73,800 or less and eight people making $78,550 or less
Those who wish to reach out with questions or concerns can email CDBG.Rent@Normanok.gov or call (405)-307-7213, according to the release.
