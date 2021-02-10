City of Norman announces housing, food resources for residents without housing amid inclement weather

In response to below-freezing temperatures, the Cleveland County Continuum of Care announced additional resources for Norman’s homeless population.
According to a City of Norman release, the City of Norman’s warming shelter, located at 325 East Comanche St., will extend its hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m through March 2021. Currently, the shelter is averaging 10 guests or less, with a maximum capacity of 35.
The warming shelter also adheres to COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory face coverings when in the shelter, with the exception of the sleeping area, according to an FAQ page for the shelter. Each guest is allowed to bring in one bag that will be screened upon entrance.
The release also said Norman’s volunteer program Food and Shelter will extend its hours from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. during this extreme-weather event. In addition to the regular breakfast it serves, Food and Shelter will offer a dinner of ready-to-eat meals and hot drinks.
Food and Shelter is located at 201 Reed Ave, and those utilizing its services can stay in the warming shelter until transportation arrives, according to the release.
The Salvation Army will also extend its availability, as guests who have already been screened and are on the bed list will be allowed to stay in the facility throughout the day, according to the release. Its hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., and its facility is located at 318 East Hayes Street.
The Norman National Weather Service reports around .10 to .20 inches of ice, with temperatures in the 20s and the possibility of a wintry mix. The service also forecasts a possible snowstorm from Sunday through Monday.
Anyone who is in need of warm clothes, shelter, or any other assistance should call 211 for the assistance hotline, according to the release. Donations or those wishing to volunteer should contact United Way at (405) 329-2025.
