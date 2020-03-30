Cherokee Nation Film Office hosts short film contest for Oklahomans amid coronavirus pandemic

The Cherokee Nation Film Office is hosting a short film contest for Oklahoma residents to help relieve stress amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“OklaHomies Short Film Contest” will award prizes to short films shot in Oklahoma by Oklahomans, and it doesn’t require participants to leave the “safety and comfort” of their houses, according to the contest’s website.

“No matter where you live in our great state,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office, in a press release, “we hope that this OklaHomies Short Film Contest will inspire your creativity, provide a break from the stress of our current situation and help us remain focused on getting through this together in a fun way.”

The contest will judge films in two categories: “short shorts,” films under 60 seconds, and “shorts,” films under five minutes, according to the release.

The films also must contain at least one of the following: antibacterial wipes, toilet paper, hand sanitizer or hand-washing, according to the contest's website. The contest is open to all genres of film.

Winners in each category will receive a trophy and Visa gift card, according to the contest’s website. Nine directors and producers from Oklahoma will judge the contest.

There will also be a “Fan Favorites” category selected by viewer votes. Anyone can vote for their favorite video on the contest’s voting page.

Experienced and novice filmmakers are encouraged to submit. The Cherokee Nation Film Office will also post filmmaking tips for first-time filmmakers on its social media, according to the release.

The deadline for the contest is 10 p.m. CST on April 8, and the online voting for the “Fan Favorite” category ends at 10 p.m. on April 12.

Winners will be announced on the contest’s website and on social media at 4 p.m. CST on April 13.

Participants can submit their films on the contest’s submission page.