Cate Center, Walker Tower COVID-19 testing discontinued for spring semester

Though Goddard Health Center is still offering COVID-19 testing, the Cate Center and Walker Tower testing sites will be discontinued for the spring 2021 semester.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in an email the Walker testing site aimed to assist with “required testing of OU Housing students” before the spring 2021 semester. She said the Cate testing site reflected “low demand for the voluntary testing” in the fall 2020 semester.
Keith said despite the low demand for COVID-19 testing on campus, OU’s Wastewater Sample Analysis “is still in place to detect and track the virus.” She said the university will respond with appropriate additional mitigation efforts as COVID-19 monitoring continues.
According to the OU Together website, Goddard Health is providing invasive nasal swab COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, while IMMY Labs continues to provide the (2019-nCoV) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel during regular hours.
