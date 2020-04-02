Camp Crimson working on virtual programming after OU announces suspension of in-person events through July

Camp Crimson is working to create free online programming for incoming students after OU announced Thursday that on-campus activities would be suspended until July 31 due to coronavirus concerns.
Bridgitte Castorino, Student Life assistant director, told The Daily in an email Thursday evening that OU’s official orientation program, Camp Crimson, was working on the new programming after OU announced that in-person events across all three campuses would be suspended until at least July 31.
“As OU’s premiere orientation camp,” Castorino said in the email, “we are working hard to create programming where incoming students can still meet other students in the incoming class, become familiar with campus, and learn about resources available at OU.”
According to the schedule included on the Camp Crimson website, five three-day camps were scheduled to take place this year throughout June and July.
“We are looking to create a program that utilizes online methods during the summer and in-person activities and events during August,” Castorino said in the email. “We are excited to offer the online programming at no cost. We look forward to sharing more information and a registration link with incoming students once plans are confirmed.”
The camp has an attendance of around 2,500 students per year, according to the site.
“(For incoming students who) had already registered for Camp Crimson, we’re sorry to have to change their plans, but we will be in touch soon,” Castorino said in the email. “No payment has been charged and they will not see any Camp Crimson fee on their Bursar account.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.