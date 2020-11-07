You are the owner of this article.
Bedlam Blood Battle to come to OU amid low supply from COVID-19, ice storm

Bedlam Blood Battle (copy)

Then-chemical engineering sophomore Yiming Ma donates blood in the ROTC Armory on Feb. 15, 2016.

 Julia Harth/The Daily

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 through 13 at the ROTC Armory on the OU Norman campus.

According to an OBI press release, the Bedlam Blood Battle blood drive will take place at OU to urge healthy donors to donate blood. In addition, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past are encouraged to donate convalescent plasma. Convalescent plasma donations will only be available at the Armory from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the days of the blood drive. 

Per the release, one convalescent plasma donation could help up to four COVID-19 patients. The donation will take about two hours to complete; however, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a randomly drawn convalescent plasma donor who gives during the drive, and all convalescent plasma donors will be entered in a daily drawing for a $1,000 Visa gift card. To qualify, a donor must have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a lab, be symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation and not have donated blood or plasma for seven days.

According to the release, all donors will also receive a free mask and shirt as well as a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger. Donors 18 years and older will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. 

According to the release, all blood drives will be managed according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 safety recommendations. Blood donations will take about an hour, and appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting the OBI website

