Anita Holloway, Michael Cawley confirmed to OU Board of Regents, board chair says

Anita Holloway and Michael Cawley were announced as official members of the OU Board of Regents during that group’s May 8 meeting on the Norman campus.
Their addition to the board follows their confirmations by the Oklahoma State Senate.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Holloway’s appointment to the Board of Regents, pending Senate confirmation, Feb. 27. Holloway will serve a seven-year term ending March 21, 2027, and will replace Regent Leslie Rainbolt, whose term on the board ended March 21.
Stitt announced Cawley’s appointment to the Board of Regents, pending Senate confirmation, Dec. 9, 2019. Cawley will fill a seat that became available when former Regent Renzi Stone resigned in October 2019.
Holloway is currently the office managing partner of Ernst & Young LLP’s Tulsa office, according to a Feb. 21 press release, and she’s also served as a member of Price College of Business Board of Advisors and the OU Energy Institute Board of Advisors.
Cawley graduated from OU with degrees in economics and English literature and graduated from OU Law, according to a Dec. 9 press release, and he has also served as chairman of the OU Foundation's Board of Trustees.
Cawley currently serves on the boards of the Merrick Foundation, the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute, the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute Foundation, the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and the State Fair of Oklahoma, according to the release. He also serves on the Investment Committee of the Oklahoma Arts Institute.
