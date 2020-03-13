After coronavirus declared national emergency, Oklahoma attorney general announces price gouging statute in effect

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Friday the state’s price gouging statute is now in effect statewide due to President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration regarding the coronavirus.
According to a press release from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, the Emergency Price Stabilization Act — or price gouging statute — automatically goes into effect after a state or federal emergency declaration. The statute bans price increases of more than 10 percent for goods and services.
The statute also allows the office to pursue legal action against individuals or businesses that participate in price gouging, Hunter said in the release.
“Scam artists routinely prey on individuals’ emotions during times of fear and crisis,” Hunter said in the release. “I encourage Oklahomans to remain calm but cautious during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Don’t pay inflated prices for things like hand sanitizer, paper towels or other products and services that are becoming sparse.”
To evade price scams, according to the release, people should avoid any offers for vaccines or other cures for COVID-19 because the FDA has not approved any. The release also said people should research charities that claim to be helping people affected by the coronavirus to ensure their legitimacy.
Further, according to the release, people should not open emails that claim to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization unless they have personally subscribed to these organizations — people should view government websites directly for “trusted updates.”
“If anyone encounters price gouging, fraudulent charities or other crimes related to deceptive business practices, contact my office where we will not hesitate to prosecute in order to shut these operations down to protect our citizens,” Hunter said in the release.
