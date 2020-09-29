You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cleveland County, Norman and OU COVID-19 cases by the numbers: The OU Daily Dashboard

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Dashboard Map Graphic

A map of Cleveland County highlighted in blue, Norman in yellow, and OU in red. 

 Graphic by Jordan Miller/The Daily, map via Google Maps.

The Daily has worked hard over the past few months to gather as much data as possible about COVID-19 and its effects within the OU community, Norman and Cleveland County. The data below will be updated daily  with numbers from Norman and the County at least  and with OU data, which typically lags, when it is made available.

Tags

Editor-in-Chief

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science senior serving as The Daily's Editor-in-Chief. Previously she served as The Daily's news managing editor, news editor, assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments