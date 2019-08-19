Brooks Street closes at Flood Avenue daily through next week

Brooks Street will be closed to through traffic from Flood Avenue to Lahoma Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 19 through Aug. 26 for a water line replacement.
According to a city press release, Southwest Water Works LLC is under contract by the Norman Utilities Authority to replace water lines in the area bounded by Flood Avenue to the west, Brooks Street to the north, Chautauqua Avenue to the east and Lindsey Street to the south. Warning and detour signs will be posted to guide traffic away from the area.
“We usually will have a detour around the block,” said Chris Mattingly, city capital projects engineer.
Mattingly said the project would also affect parking on the streets under construction — signs and caution tape will alert drivers where parking is not allowed.
The project is about 35% complete and is ahead of schedule so far, according to the release. The water line replacements are expected to be completed by December, but Mattingly said they could be finished as soon as November.
