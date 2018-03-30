Weekend roundup: Rusty's Custard Factory birthday bash, Easter egg hunt, more
Easter and April Fools' Day both fall on Sunday this weekend. Here are some events happening around Norman to help put a little spring in your step.
1. Rusty’s Custard Factory 17th annual birthday bash
Rusty’s is inviting people to its all-day birthday party. There will be live music and custard. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 31 at 301 E. Main St.
2. Easter egg hunt
There will be an Easter egg hunt at Andrews Park. There will be many activities, including photos with the Easter Bunny, inflatables, face painting, music, sno cones and prize giveaways. The event is from 5:30–6:45 p.m., and the egg hunt will begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 30 at 201 W. Daws St.
3. Venezuelan Night 2018
Association Friends of Venezuela at OU is recreating a Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in honor of its 10th anniversary. The event will include music, cultural performances, dances and food at the end of the show. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for general admission. The beauty pageant will take place at 6:30–8:30 p.m. March 31 in Gaylord Hall's auditorium.
4. Mr. and Miss Indian OU pageant
OU American Indian Student Association will honor the outgoing Mr. Indian OU, Noah Collins, and outgoing Miss Indian OU, Cordelia Falls Down, and introduce new contestants for the pageant. The event is from 3–6 p.m. March 31 in the Meacham Auditorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.