Weekend roundup: Rusty's Custard Factory birthday bash, Easter egg hunt, more

Miss and Mr. Indian OU

Mr. and Miss Indian OU speak to the audience during Indigenous Peoples' Day on the South Oval on Oct. 9.

 Zheng Qu/The Daily

Easter and April Fools' Day both fall on Sunday this weekend. Here are some events happening around Norman to help put a little spring in your step.

1. Rusty’s Custard Factory 17th annual birthday bash

Rusty’s is inviting people to its all-day birthday party. There will be live music and custard. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 31 at 301 E. Main St.

2. Easter egg hunt

There will be an Easter egg hunt at Andrews Park. There will be many activities, including photos with the Easter Bunny, inflatables, face painting, music, sno cones and prize giveaways. The event is from 5:30–6:45 p.m., and the egg hunt will begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 30 at 201 W. Daws St.

3. Venezuelan Night 2018

Association Friends of Venezuela at OU is recreating a Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in honor of its 10th anniversary. The event will include music, cultural performances, dances and food at the end of the show. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for general admission. The beauty pageant will take place at 6:30–8:30 p.m. March 31 in Gaylord Hall's auditorium.

4. Mr. and Miss Indian OU pageant

OU American Indian Student Association will honor the outgoing Mr. Indian OU, Noah Collins, and outgoing Miss Indian OU, Cordelia Falls Down, and introduce new contestants for the pageant. The event is from 3–6 p.m. March 31 in the Meacham Auditorium.

