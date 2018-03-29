OU School of Music to hold Nowruz Persian Music Festival including classical, folk genres
As part of the Masala World Music series, the OU School of Music will host the Nowruz Persian Music Festival.
According to a press release, the festival will include a workshop and a concert focusing on Nowruz classical and Persian folk music. The events will feature musicians Ghazaleh Faylinejad, Farhad Fathieh, Shahin Shahbazi, Farzan Roohparvar and Nariman Assadi playing traditional Persian instruments, including the kamancheh and setar. Zoe Sherinian, associate professor of ethnomusicology at OU, will coordinate the festival.
The workshop will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 30 in Pitman Recital Hall. The event will allow the musicians to discuss their music while demonstrating with their instruments. According to the press release, the workshop will be free and open to the public.
The festival will close with the Persian Music Concert at 8 p.m. March 31 in Sharp Concert Hall. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the OU fine arts box office or by calling 405-325-4101. Advance tickets are $5 for students and $9 for adults. Tickets will cost $10 at the door.
