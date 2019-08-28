You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU-red lipsticks for every budget

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Red lipstick

A woman applies red lipstick Aug. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

School spirit should never break the bank! Whatever your budget, here are our favorite OU-red lipsticks you can get in time for the first game of the season.

 

Under $5

Product: E.l.f. Cosmetics matte lip color - shade “Rich Red”

Price: $4

Why we like it: This lipstick is super pigmented, easy to use and has vitamins to keep your lips soft and moisturized. The crayon-shape of the lipstick makes touch ups in-between snacks easy and convenient.

 

Under $10

Product: L’Oreal Paris rouge signature lip ink - shade “I Don’t”

Price: $9.97

Why we like it: From the applicator to the formula, this lipstick is built to last! The applicator is shaped to be super precise (perfect if you are not using a lip liner) and is very lightweight. This lipstick is designed to make it through the whole game.

 

Under $20

Product: MAC Retro Matte lipstick - shade “Ruby Woo”

Price: $18.50

Why we like it: This red lipstick is a staple for many pro makeup artists and has more than 9,000 positive reviews online. “Ruby Woo” is a classic blue-toned red which makes your teeth appear extra white and is available online and in most department stores.

 

Under $30

Product: Kylie Cosmetics - “Mary Jo K Matte Lip Kit”

Price: $29

Why we like it: Kylie Lip Kits overall are a great one-stop-shop for a complete lip look. The liner and liquid lipstick match perfectly, so there is no guess work in finding two reds that are compatible. The set is also versatile — you can wear just the lip liner (fill in the whole lip with the pencil) for temporary wear or wear the set together for an all day statement!

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments