OU-red lipsticks for every budget

School spirit should never break the bank! Whatever your budget, here are our favorite OU-red lipsticks you can get in time for the first game of the season.
Under $5
Product: E.l.f. Cosmetics matte lip color - shade “Rich Red”
Price: $4
Why we like it: This lipstick is super pigmented, easy to use and has vitamins to keep your lips soft and moisturized. The crayon-shape of the lipstick makes touch ups in-between snacks easy and convenient.
Under $10
Product: L’Oreal Paris rouge signature lip ink - shade “I Don’t”
Price: $9.97
Why we like it: From the applicator to the formula, this lipstick is built to last! The applicator is shaped to be super precise (perfect if you are not using a lip liner) and is very lightweight. This lipstick is designed to make it through the whole game.
Under $20
Product: MAC Retro Matte lipstick - shade “Ruby Woo”
Price: $18.50
Why we like it: This red lipstick is a staple for many pro makeup artists and has more than 9,000 positive reviews online. “Ruby Woo” is a classic blue-toned red which makes your teeth appear extra white and is available online and in most department stores.
Under $30
Product: Kylie Cosmetics - “Mary Jo K Matte Lip Kit”
Price: $29
Why we like it: Kylie Lip Kits overall are a great one-stop-shop for a complete lip look. The liner and liquid lipstick match perfectly, so there is no guess work in finding two reds that are compatible. The set is also versatile — you can wear just the lip liner (fill in the whole lip with the pencil) for temporary wear or wear the set together for an all day statement!
