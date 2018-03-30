OU business group to hold Women's Day event to inspire, unite students
OU’s Women in Business Association will host an OU Women’s Day event this weekend.
The event will consist of interactive workshops, a resource fair, an optional yoga session and a keynote speech by Janet Crawford, founder and CEO of Cascadance Inc, a coaching and team development company based out of San Francisco.
Jordan Burdick, finance and music composition senior and Women in Business Association President, said the focus of the event is for women to “dream bigger.”
“(The goal is) to dream of a better future for women, to have goals in how to improve the community, bettering ourselves professionally and personally,” Burdick said.
The interactive workshops will feature members of the Equal Employment Commission, who will speak about employees' rights, Women’s and Gender Studies professor Joanna Wall, who will speak about #MeToo and the Women’s March, and Norman’s Mayor Lynne Miller, who will speak about her experience in politics.
“We’re really talking about the current situation of women and how people can respond to the different types of issues that they see,” Burdick said. “We also want to promote that aspect of professional and personal development.”
The event is free for all genders and majors, and it will include breakfast and lunch.
Interested participants need to register on OrgSync, as registration is limited.
OU Women’s Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31 at Price College of Business.
