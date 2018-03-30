Oklahoma City Cat Club bring shows, adoption opportunities to Cleveland County Fairgrounds
The Oklahoma City Cat Club will bring felines of all shapes and sizes to Norman for its all-breed and household cat show.
According to a press release, the show will be held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and will feature 42 breeds of cats certified by the Cat Fanciers' Association.
Featured cats in the all-breeds category will include common breeds like the American Shorthair, Persian and Siamese, as well as more exotic breeds like the Burmilla, the European Burmese and the Oriental Persian. All cats will be judged based on the quality of their build, hair and color, as set by the Cat Fanciers' Association. The six judges for the show will each select their top 10 cats, meaning that, according to the press release, each contestant will have six chances to win.
Unlike the all-breeds division, the household category has no restrictions on either cats or judging. Each cat will be judged less on looks and more on disposition and its bond with the owner, according to the press release. Janis Walkingstick, the show’s manager, said the household category is always a fan-favorite.
“I like watching the household pets a lot,” Walkingstick said. “You can see the pure joy on their faces of people who just love their kitties. You hear all sorts of little loving anecdotes about their pets.”
Walkingstick said that most people who come to the show, cat lovers or not, will be entertained.
“Once they get there, most of them end up staying longer than they thought they were going to,” Walkingstick said. “It turns out being fun for most people.”
The show will also feature vendors and a raffle. The Central Oklahoma Humane Society will also be in attendance with pets up for adoption.
The show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 7. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and military, and $3 for children between 5 and 12. Children under 5 can get in free.
